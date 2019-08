Labour’s Ali Milani – who is standing against Boris Johnson in his Uxbridge constituency – has a vast chequered history of unsavoury comments and conspiracies. Today Guido can reveal that despite having deleted his 9/11 conspiracy tweets, Milani still likes a conspiracy page about the brutal terrorist attack on his personal Facebook page:

“When the american government came up with 9-11 to stop Islam spreading only for it to double since 2001”

Milani remains Labour’s candidate…