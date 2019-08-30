Keir Starmer Spotted Plotting With Paul Mason

A co-conspirator spotted Shadow Brexit Secretary, Keir Starmer, meeting with Paul Mason last night – hot off his hysterical protest rant. Embarrassing for Starmer…

 

People: /
August 30, 2019 at 12:35 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Mogg responds to Sturgeon calling him a “tin-pot dictator“.

If the PM said Christmas Day was 25 December, Nicola Sturgeon would be outraged and shocked by that, so I wouldn’t worry too much about what the Scottish leader has to say.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.