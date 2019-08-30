John Major Suing Boris Over Prorogation

Living museum exhibit John Major has released a statement announcing legal action against the Prime Minister.

I promised that, if the Prime Minister prorogued Parliament in order to prevent Members from opposing his Brexit plans, I would seek judicial review of his action.

In view of the imminence of the prorogation — and to avoid duplication of effort, and taking up the Court’s time through repetition — I intend to seek the Court’s permission to intervene in the claim already initiated by Gina Miller, rather than to commence separate proceedings.

If granted permission to intervene, I intend to seek to assist the Court from the perspective of having served in Government as a Minister and Prime Minister, and also in Parliament for many years as a Member of the House of Commons.

I will be represented by The Rt Hon The Lord Gamier QC and Tom Cleaver, who will be instructed by Herbert Smith Freehills LLP.