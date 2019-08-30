John Major Suing Boris Over Prorogation

Living museum exhibit John Major has released a statement announcing legal action against the Prime Minister.
I promised that, if the Prime Minister prorogued Parliament in order to prevent Members from opposing his Brexit plans, I would seek judicial review of his action.
In view of the imminence of the prorogation — and to avoid duplication of effort, and taking up the Court’s time through repetition — I intend to seek the Court’s permission to intervene in the claim already initiated by Gina Miller, rather than to commence separate proceedings.
If granted permission to intervene, I intend to seek to assist the Court from the perspective of having served in Government as a Minister and Prime Minister, and also in Parliament for many years as a Member of the House of Commons.
I will be represented by The Rt Hon The Lord Gamier QC and Tom Cleaver, who will be instructed by Herbert Smith Freehills LLP.
Guido wonders how Major would have responded to a former PM attempting to sue him for his even longer prorogation of Parliament just to get out of a cash for questions scandal…