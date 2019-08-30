John Bercow’s Next Job?

As Britain’s EU membership finally comes to an end next month, so (hopefully) will John Bercow’s miserable time as Speaker. Luckily, however, the St Helena Tourism Board have posted a job vacancy perfect for him should he be looking for a new job over the coming weeks. A Napolean impersonator…

The successful candidate will be expected to act as an ambassador for St Helena and have the ability to engage with dignitaries (which Bercow’s had more than enough practice of). Most importantly, however, Guido’s certain John Bercow’s natural attributes and Napolean Complex will be enough to ensure he gets the post…

August 30, 2019 at 5:00 pm

