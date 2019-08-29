Where’s Rory’s Parliament?

During his fifteen minutes of fame leadership election, Rory Stewart repeatedly said that if Boris tried “locking the doors of Parliament”, he and every other MP would “sit across the road in Methodist Central Hall and we will hold our own session”. Guido even kept the receipts:

Now that Boris has done just that – for the dictatorial length of four whole sitting days – Guido wondered whether Rory was planning on keeping true to his word. Given Parliament will not be prorogued from at least 12 September, Methodist Central Hall remains totally free for Remain MPs to book out. Or for Leavers to host a party in…