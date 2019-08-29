Tory Double Digit Polling Lead

You can see why Corbyn, 12 points behind in yesterday’s YouGov poll, isn’t keen on triggering a vote of no confidence that might lead to an early general election. Boris would crush him…
Mogg responds to Sturgeon calling him a “tin-pot dictator“.
“If the PM said Christmas Day was 25 December, Nicola Sturgeon would be outraged and shocked by that, so I wouldn’t worry too much about what the Scottish leader has to say.”