Tory Double Digit Polling Lead

You can see why Corbyn, 12 points behind in yesterday’s YouGov poll, isn’t keen on triggering a vote of no confidence that might lead to an early general election. Boris would crush him…

August 29, 2019 at 4:34 pm

Quote of the Day

Mogg responds to Sturgeon calling him a “tin-pot dictator“.

If the PM said Christmas Day was 25 December, Nicola Sturgeon would be outraged and shocked by that, so I wouldn’t worry too much about what the Scottish leader has to say.”

