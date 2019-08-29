Record Number of Boris’s Born

Unlike Boris, the ONS have released official birth figures, which show the number of parents naming their baby boys after the new PM has hit a record level of 47 babies. 34% up on last year. 

The previous Boris births peak was 43 in 2014, in the run up to the then Mayor of London returning to the Commons. The figures also show a 25% fall in the number of Jeremys – much in line with Labour’s polling position under Corbyn’s leadership; and the number of Theresas staying broadly stagnant. Sadly Guido has not spotted a single case of Jean-Claude fever…

People: / /
August 29, 2019 at 12:00 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Mogg responds to Sturgeon calling him a “tin-pot dictator“.

If the PM said Christmas Day was 25 December, Nicola Sturgeon would be outraged and shocked by that, so I wouldn’t worry too much about what the Scottish leader has to say.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.