Record Number of Boris’s Born

Unlike Boris, the ONS have released official birth figures, which show the number of parents naming their baby boys after the new PM has hit a record level of 47 babies. 34% up on last year.

The previous Boris births peak was 43 in 2014, in the run up to the then Mayor of London returning to the Commons. The figures also show a 25% fall in the number of Jeremys – much in line with Labour’s polling position under Corbyn’s leadership; and the number of Theresas staying broadly stagnant. Sadly Guido has not spotted a single case of Jean-Claude fever…