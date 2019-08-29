Philip Pullman Suggests Lynching Boris

Children’s author Philip Pullman has fallen off the deep end this morning by suggesting he fantasises about lynching the Prime Minister. And over 1,000 nice Remainers liked it…

When I hear the name ‘Boris Johnson’, for some reason the words ‘rope’ and ‘nearest lamp-post’ come to mind as well. — Philip Pullman (@PhilipPullman) August 29, 2019

Perhaps he believes a senior police officer should now comment on his own words…