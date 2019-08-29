Philip Pullman Suggests Lynching Boris

Children’s author Philip Pullman has fallen off the deep end this morning by suggesting he fantasises about lynching the Prime Minister. And over 1,000 nice Remainers liked it…
When I hear the name ‘Boris Johnson’, for some reason the words ‘rope’ and ‘nearest lamp-post’ come to mind as well.
— Philip Pullman (@PhilipPullman) August 29, 2019
Perhaps he believes a senior police officer should now comment on his own words…
The BBC should have had a senior police officer on to comment. I don’t suppose they did.
— Philip Pullman (@PhilipPullman) April 12, 2019