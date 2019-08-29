Philip Pullman Suggests Lynching Boris

Children’s author Philip Pullman has fallen off the deep end this morning by suggesting he fantasises about lynching the Prime Minister. And over 1,000 nice Remainers liked it…

Perhaps he believes a senior police officer should now comment on his own words…

August 29, 2019 at 11:23 am

Mogg responds to Sturgeon calling him a “tin-pot dictator“.

If the PM said Christmas Day was 25 December, Nicola Sturgeon would be outraged and shocked by that, so I wouldn’t worry too much about what the Scottish leader has to say.”

