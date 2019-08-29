Momentum Go Full Trot

In what stands to be one of the largest hissy fits in British political history, Momentum have announced plans to take radical action to shut down bridges and roads up and down the country in a new direct action campaign. To mirror Boris’ shut down of parliament…

In a move that is certain to get middle England on side, Momentum hailed the success of yesterday’s minuscule protest outside Parliament, threatening the Government by saying “if you steal our democracy, we’ll shut down the streets”. Doesn’t look like this political hysteria is going to lose Momentum any time soon…