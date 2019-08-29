Lord Young Quits Government Over Prorogation

Henry Zeffman is reporting Lord Young has resigned as a whip in the Lords over Boris’s decision to prorogue Parliament.
Young has been in every Government since Thatcher, including May and Cameron.
UPDATE: Read Young’s resignation letter below:
Mogg responds to Sturgeon calling him a “tin-pot dictator“.
“If the PM said Christmas Day was 25 December, Nicola Sturgeon would be outraged and shocked by that, so I wouldn’t worry too much about what the Scottish leader has to say.”