Lord Young Quits Government Over Prorogation

Henry Zeffman is reporting Lord Young has resigned as a whip in the Lords over Boris’s decision to prorogue Parliament.

Young has been in every Government since Thatcher, including May and Cameron.

UPDATE: Read Young’s resignation letter below:

August 29, 2019 at 10:33 am

Quote of the Day

Mogg responds to Sturgeon calling him a “tin-pot dictator“.

If the PM said Christmas Day was 25 December, Nicola Sturgeon would be outraged and shocked by that, so I wouldn’t worry too much about what the Scottish leader has to say.”

