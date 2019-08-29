Gina Miller: PM Has the Right to Prorogue Parliament

Gina Miller let the mask slip today on the BBC’s Today Programme this morning, revealing even she believes that “the Prime Minister does have the power” to prorogue Parliament in the run up to the new Queen’s speech. Despite this, and despite Boris’ prorogation only taking up as few as four sitting days, Miller is pressing on with legal action against the Government to prevent the deliverance of the referendum result. Instead of challenging the act of prorogation Miller will attempt to challenge its “intention”…

Writing a begging letter in a new crowdfunder, the multi-millionaire investment manager asked for Remainers to give her more money for a new court case describing this routine prorogation as “more akin to dictatorship than democracy and as such their legality must be tested in the courts.” Because nothing screams protecting democracy like frustrating the result of biggest democratic vote in British history and attacking a legitimate Government through well funded legal warfare…

People:
August 29, 2019 at 8:58 am

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Mogg responds to Sturgeon calling him a “tin-pot dictator“.

If the PM said Christmas Day was 25 December, Nicola Sturgeon would be outraged and shocked by that, so I wouldn’t worry too much about what the Scottish leader has to say.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.