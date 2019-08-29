China Sending Armoured Vehicles into Hong Kong

Armoured military vehicles have been pictured moving over the border to Hong Kong, with Chinese state media publishing images of armed vehicles and military style carrying troops moving over the Hong Kong border early this morning.

Pro-democracy Hong Kong politician Dennis Kwok said that Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s movements are far from “routine” as Beijing has been presenting them:

“I don’t believe that, given the sensitive timing that we have right now, that this is anything routine, I believe it’s a deliberate posture on the part of the PLA to tell, or warn, the Hong Kong people that they may be deployed.”

The photos were shown in China to keep citizens in line, unsurprisingly the people of Hong Kong remain in the dark…