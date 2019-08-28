Tory Chairman Double Teamed With Batten’s UKIP

An elected Tory Party Chairman in Cardiff spent over a month also working for UKIP’s Neil Hamilton in the Welsh Assembly, before quitting after pressure from the Welsh Conservative Whip, Guido can reveal. He’s been Ukipping with the enemy…

Chris Harries – who was elected to the board of the Cardiff Central Conservatives in March this year – remained on the UKIP payroll until the start of May, according to leaked emails.

Hamilton’s now-former part-time communications staffer joined the UKIP Welsh Assembly Team in January 2019, a month after Farage quit the toxified party, and was still a member of staff to the former Tatton MP at the end of April – over a month after taking up a formal role with the Tories’ Central Cardiff Branch.

Harries’ name was only removed from Hamilton’s staff list on the Welsh Assembly intranet on 13th May, apparently after awkward questions from the Tory Whip. Here’s hoping Chris has a Wale of a time in his new party, and that this embarrassment doesn’t dragon too much…