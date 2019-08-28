Queen Approves Prorogation Request

Number 10 has confirmed to Guido that Her Majesty the Queen has already formally approved the Government’s order for a new Queen’s Speech and prorogation of Parliament from the 11th September. Making the letter that dozey Corbyn wrote to Her Majesty a couple of hours ago requesting a meeting before she did so, irrelevant…

The Queen signed the prorogation order after a meeting with Privy Councillors Jacob Rees-Mogg, Baroness Evans, and Mark Spencer. It remains to be seen whether Best for Britain follow through on their absurd threat to the Queen for doing so…