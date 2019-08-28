Labour’s ‘New O’Mara’ Sonny “No Regrets”

Labour’s newest Southend council candidate deleted his Twitter account following Guido’s exposé, Gudio managed to archive some of the more gross tweets from the aspiring politician. Sonny Green repeatedly calling female politicians “dirty c*nt”, calling ‘random girls’ “slag”, Ed Miliband a “nonce”, and revealing a history of possession of a “shank”. Guido understands that Green remains the Labour Party’s candidate…

Guido can now reveal a further raft of sexist, racist, and homophobic sexist abuse posted by the Labour candidate:

On BBC Esssex Radio this morning Sonny said he had no regrets…

Guido understands that the past tweets had not been noticed at the time by the local party and social media vetting was not carried out. A source says the selection panel and the branch meeting had not seen the tweets, and the Labour Party is now looking into them. Many of the tweets are from 2017/18 when he was a party activist. Despite all this, Green remains a candidate…