Grieve Pledges to No Confidence His Government

Self-styled Remoaner in Chief, Dominic Grieve, had a wobbly interview on BBC 5Live this morning, reacting to the news that Parliament will finally be prorogued after three long years. He went as far as saying he would vote No Confidence in the Government, accepting that course of action could usher in Prime Minister Corbyn.

Hilariously, the audibly distressed former Attorney General somehow simultaneously said Boris’s prorogation is a constitutional outrage, whilst admitting there is still “plenty of time” to hold a vote of no confidence in the Government. So Parliament has its power then. Storm in a teacup…