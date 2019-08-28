Cabinet Office Report Remain Protesters to Police

The Cabinet Office has taken the unprecedented step of reporting remain protestors to the police after sustained harassment of civil servants, Guido can reveal. More like Bollocks to civil discourse…

In an email sent to civil servants, the Cabinet Office wrote, “since the end of July a small group who support the “Stop Brexit” campaign have been protesting outside [the Cabinet Office] on a daily basis. We anticipate these will continue” going on to say there have been “incidents of unacceptable behaviour towards staff and visitors when entering” the building, which have been passed onto the police.

The harassment of civil servants has become so bad the police have agreed to maintain a regular presence to monitor the protests, with the Cabinet Office having to keep building security “under constant review“. Finally, civil servants were warned not to “respond to any of their comments or taunts, no matter how unpleasant they may be”. Guido is inquiring into whether Steve Bray can be reported to the police for noise nuisance…