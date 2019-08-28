Boris’ Prorogation Statement

August 28, 2019 at 10:29 am

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

David Gauke rejects Corbyn as a ‘national unity PM’

If anyone thinks the answer is Jeremy Corbyn, I think they’re probably asking the wrong question.

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
National Unity PM: Runners and Riders National Unity PM: Runners and Riders
Hammond & Barwell Spotted Plotting Hammond & Barwell Spotted Plotting
Lefties Declare War on “War” Lefties Declare War on “War”