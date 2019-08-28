BBC’s Abdullah From Bristol Signs Birmingham Schools’ Anti-Gay Letter

Readers will likely remember Abdullah from Bristol from the Tory leadership debate, who asked a deliberately anti-Boris question and was later discovered by Guido to have posted Antisemitic content on his social media (unsurprisingly given he is an adamant supporter of Labour and Jeremy Corbyn).

Guido can now reveal that Abdullah is a leading signatory on a new letter from “Muslim Scholars & Imams” surrounding the bizarre debate over whether children should be taught that LGBT people exist. The letter insists schools should not teach that being gay is “normal” or “OK”Unfortunately for Abdullah, he was suspended as a teacher following Guido’s original exposé, so what school children are taught is no longer up to him…

August 28, 2019

Trump has waded into today’s constitutional debate via his Twitter feed

Would be very hard for Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain’s Labour Party, to seek a no-confidence vote against New Prime Minister Boris Johnson, especially in light of the fact that Boris is exactly what the U.K. has been looking for, & will prove to be “a great one!” Love U.K.

