BBC’s Abdullah From Bristol Signs Birmingham Schools’ Anti-Gay Letter

Readers will likely remember Abdullah from Bristol from the Tory leadership debate, who asked a deliberately anti-Boris question and was later discovered by Guido to have posted Antisemitic content on his social media (unsurprisingly given he is an adamant supporter of Labour and Jeremy Corbyn).

Guido can now reveal that Abdullah is a leading signatory on a new letter from “Muslim Scholars & Imams” surrounding the bizarre debate over whether children should be taught that LGBT people exist. The letter insists schools should not teach that being gay is “normal” or “OK”. Unfortunately for Abdullah, he was suspended as a teacher following Guido’s original exposé, so what school children are taught is no longer up to him…