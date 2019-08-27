Will Walden has left Downing Street and gone back to lobbyists Edelman, where he is the Executive Director. Walden was the man who guided Boris through his mayoralty and followed him to the Foreign Office before joining Edelman in 2017. Will admitted he was impressed that Carrie had finally managed where he had failed for years – to smarten Boris up and get him to tuck his shirt in.

Walden came back to help out on the leadership campaign in May, particularly with the preparation for TV debates, hustings and major media interviews. He only went with Boris to Downing Street to help with the initial bedding in. Boris would have liked to have kept him, Will however always intended to go back to the private sector.

