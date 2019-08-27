Senior Tories Revel in Plans to Scrap May’s Legacy

Senior Tory MPs can hardly contain their excitement at the forthcoming opportunity from a general election to scrap swathes of Theresa May’s nanny state legacy, Guido can reveal. As the Rt Hon. Peter Manion MP famously said, “we need to say boo to nanny”.

One senior minister has said the party is going to use their next general election manifesto to “take Tippex” to the long list of the former PM’s interventionist policies, including the swathe of ‘sin taxes’ that have been recently introduced. Top of the list, however, is May’s “baffling” energy price cap that free market Tories have never warmed too – especially after it was revealed the policy has totally failed in ending huge bill increases.

The news will surely come as another blow to May, following Boris’ confirmation that her main legacy – the Withdrawal Agreement – is totally dead. At this rate, her only legacy will be Lord Barwell of Winning Marginal Seats…