Former Lib Dem leadership candidate Norman Lamb has revealed he will stand down at the next election. His local Eastern Daily Press is reporting that “he feels he will be more effective outside of parliament than inside it.” Developing…

In the 2015 leadership race, Lamb represented the liberal side of the party, and Farron campaigned as a social democrat. If Lamb had become leader perhaps the party would have been something other than an anti-Brexit pressure group…