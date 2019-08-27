Leavers and Tories Most Tolerant of their Opposition

New YouGov polling has quantified the intolerance and hive-mindedness of both Labour supporters and Remainers, showing that nearly 4 in 10 of both groups would be upset if their child married someone from the opposite camp – in comparison to just 1 in 10 vice versa. Turns out there is one sort of union Remainers aren’t a fan of…

The research also shows that this intolerant entrenchment from so-called liberals is increasing, with an increase of 6% since the questions were last put in 2016. Looks like these close-minded remainers could take a lesson from this embracing Brexit couple…