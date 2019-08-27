Leavers and Tories Most Tolerant of their Opposition

New YouGov polling has quantified the intolerance and hive-mindedness of both Labour supporters and Remainers, showing that nearly 4 in 10 of both groups would be upset if their child married someone from the opposite camp – in comparison to just 1 in 10 vice versa. Turns out there is one sort of union Remainers aren’t a fan of…

The research also shows that this intolerant entrenchment from so-called liberals is increasing, with an increase of 6% since the questions were last put in 2016. Looks like these close-minded remainers could take a lesson from this embracing Brexit couple… 

August 27, 2019 at 4:02 pm

Boris responds to Tusk…

“I don’t want a No Deal Brexit but I say to our EU friends if they don’t want No Deal they have got to get rid of the backstop from treaty. If Donald Tusk doesn’t want to go down in history as Mr No Deal Brexit then I hope this point will be borne in mind by him too.”

