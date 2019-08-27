Finding Balance for The City of London Investment Trust

Job Curtis, Fund Manager of The City of London Investment Trust, is relatively calm about the UK economy amid slowing economic data; and in this video he explains the thinking behind three new companies in the Trust’s portfolio and his thoughts on Vodafone after it announced a dividend cut. See more here

This is a sponsored post by Janus Henderson Investors. These are the views of the author at the time of publication and may differ from the views of other individuals/teams at Janus Henderson Investors. Any securities, funds, sectors and indices mentioned within this article do not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to buy or sell them. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and the income from it can fall as well as rise and you may not get back the amount originally invested. The information in this article does not qualify as an investment recommendation. For promotional purposes.
