Finding Balance for The City of London Investment Trust

Job Curtis, Fund Manager of The City of London Investment Trust, is relatively calm about the UK economy amid slowing economic data; and in this video he explains the thinking behind three new companies in the Trust’s portfolio and his thoughts on Vodafone after it announced a dividend cut. See more here…
