Saturday 7-Up

This week 290,047 visitors visited 901,982 times viewing 1,363,173 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- BBC Admit “Lapse of Editorial Standards” Over EU Parliament Results Coverage
- Government Repeals the European Communities Act 1972
- Nigel Gets His Passport Wish
- Abbott: Government Should Publish Secret Papers But We Wouldn’t
- EU Exports Down Strongly, UK Exports Up Strongly
- Oliver Letwin to Stand Down at Election
- Attenborough: EU Interfered Too Much in our Lives
