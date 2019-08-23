Southend Labour Choose Coarse Candidate

The Labour Party has a notable recent history of not doing proper background checks on their candidates and has seemingly decided to outsource this responsibility to Guido. Today we can bring you their latest instalment from Southend, where rapper Sonny Green has been selected as a council candidate. Here’s Green pictured with the Absolute Boy:

Green has a very colourful social media history; recording all aspects of his life – from his court appearances for drug possession to assaulting police officers.

Perhaps he has reformed, and now is a stong ‘law and order’ candidate…

Labour were clearly happy that Sonny adhered to their equality commitments, despite the candidate describing the last female Prime Minister as a “dirty c*nt”, encouraging friends to troll women as slags and bitches whilst observing that some women look like they’re “asking for sex” and promising followers “I’ll take your chick, I need a bitch too practice on”. The full Jared O’Mara phrasebook of respect for women…

Perhaps he clinched his selection with this advice to the former Labour leader Ed Miliband:

Like Jared O’Mara with his history of similar comments online, Sonny is also a prominent DJ and music producer so at least he’ll have something to fall back on should the people of Southend reject him…

Tags:
People:
August 23, 2019 at 3:21 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

David Gauke rejects Corbyn as a ‘national unity PM’

If anyone thinks the answer is Jeremy Corbyn, I think they’re probably asking the wrong question.

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
National Unity PM: Runners and Riders National Unity PM: Runners and Riders