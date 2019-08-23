Southend Labour Choose Coarse Candidate

The Labour Party has a notable recent history of not doing proper background checks on their candidates and has seemingly decided to outsource this responsibility to Guido. Today we can bring you their latest instalment from Southend, where rapper Sonny Green has been selected as a council candidate. Here’s Green pictured with the Absolute Boy:

Green has a very colourful social media history; recording all aspects of his life – from his court appearances for drug possession to assaulting police officers.

So I’m Up In court In 7 Days with Possesion Of A Class B Drug and Possession Of a Knife – ITS NOT LAW Tho Only ACTS an ACT is Not LAW — Sonny Green #FREEDOM (@SonnyGreenUK) January 16, 2012

I Carried it out the whole way I was arrested with Something Like 14gs of Skunk and a Shank and Apparently assaulting a Police Officer — Sonny Green #FREEDOM (@SonnyGreenUK) January 16, 2012

Perhaps he has reformed, and now is a stong ‘law and order’ candidate…



Labour were clearly happy that Sonny adhered to their equality commitments, despite the candidate describing the last female Prime Minister as a “dirty c*nt”, encouraging friends to troll women as slags and bitches whilst observing that some women look like they’re “asking for sex” and promising followers “I’ll take your chick, I need a bitch too practice on”. The full Jared O’Mara phrasebook of respect for women…



FUCK OFF ESTABLISHMENT @TheresaMay_MP YOU DIRTY CUNT — Sonny Green #FREEDOM (@SonnyGreenUK) April 21, 2017

Peer Pressuring @MedzArtist. To write #SLAG On random girls facebooks walls — Sonny Green #FREEDOM (@SonnyGreenUK) August 24, 2011

Ill tell the prick ill take your chick I need a bitch too practice On 🙂 — Sonny Green #FREEDOM (@SonnyGreenUK) June 13, 2011

Perhaps he clinched his selection with this advice to the former Labour leader Ed Miliband:

Now there speaking to the young people LOOOOL ed milliband please stop looking down the camera like that you look like a nonce — Sonny Green #FREEDOM (@SonnyGreenUK) April 2, 2015

Like Jared O’Mara with his history of similar comments online, Sonny is also a prominent DJ and music producer so at least he’ll have something to fall back on should the people of Southend reject him…