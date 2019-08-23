Labour MP Backs Galloway’s MP Ambitions

Guido has caught Labour MP David Drew liking a Tweet from George Galloway, advertising his forthcoming attempt to unseat Tom Watson in West Bromwich East. Good to see all Labour MPs working hard to clear their party’s Antisemitism scandal…

Whilst merely liking a Tweet by itself may not be overwhelmingly newsworthy, David Drew MP has been embroiled in a number of antisemitism scandals in the last year. Only this month GnasherJew found a Labour member living in Drew’s Stroud constituency to have posted multiple Antisemitic posts on Facebook, including Holocaust denial, and then discovered the Labour MP to be friends with the individual on Facebook and to be following him on Twitter. His association with questionable figures obviously does not stop with Galloway.

David Drew previously emailed a constituent saying, “I’ve never heard anyone make an anti Semitic remark in a Labour audience”. Clearly David urgently needs a hearing test…