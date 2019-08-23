DWP Suggest Benefit Claimants Start Stripping

The Department for Work and Pensions has given a clearer signal than anyone that Boris’s Government is abandoning the nanny state prudishness of Theresa May’s… by encouraging Universal Credit claimants to enter the burgeoning British stripping scene.

In a post on the department’s website, the DWP suggested ‘Dances in adult entertainment establishments’ as the kind of work UC claimants could look for, and ‘Striptease Artist’ as a phrase those looking for work could use to search online. The post also suggested ‘bingo attendant’ three times, suggesting the author had balls on the brain…

The author of the post was clearly an expert in stripping, offering such knowledge of the profession as it “not needing formal academic entry requirements” because “training is received typically on-the-job”. Guido’s intrigued by the employee’s implication that you can take academic qualifications in stripping….