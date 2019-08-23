Black Ribbon Day: 80 Years Since the Nazi-Soviet Pact

Today is Black Ribbon Day, the day of remembrance for the twin evils of victims of communism and fascism in the twentieth century. It marks the day August 23, 1939 when the Nazi-Soviet Molotov Ribbentrop pact was signed, formally allying the totalitarian regimes of Europe against the free.

Black Ribbon Day is taken more seriously in Eastern European countries than in the likes of the UK, where the leader of the opposition valued the existence of the USSR and worried about its break up, while his chief of staff despaired at the fall of the Berlin Wall and downplayed the numbers killed by Stalin, and the Shadow Home Secretary believes the largest-mass-murderer-in-history did more good than harm.

Eighty years on from the clearest manifestation of anti-individualist totalitarian philosophies going hand in hand, from the concentration camps to the gulags, we will remember them.