Labour Frontbencher: I Would Back Ken Clarke for PM

In the latest edition of ‘Labour frontbencher contradicts the party line’, Shadow Scotland Minister Paul Sweeney has said he would support either Ken Clarke or Harriet Harman as a unity PM candidate if Corbyn couldn’t command a majority in the house. Good to hear shadow Ministers have firm confidence in Corbyn…

Appearing on the Debated Podcast, the Sweeney was asked whether he would be willing to support Ken Clarke or Harriet Harman if it was clear they were close to forming majority support, to which Sweeney replied “yes… if Jeremy was unsuccessful I think we’d need to be open-minded about giving someone else the chance to do it as a neutral figure or any figure really that could command a majority, we would have to consider it I wouldn’t rule it out”. No doubt Sweeney will be receiving an angry call from Seumas any moment now…

Tags:
People:
August 22, 2019 at 11:56 am

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

David Gauke rejects Corbyn as a ‘national unity PM’

If anyone thinks the answer is Jeremy Corbyn, I think they’re probably asking the wrong question.

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
National Unity PM: Runners and Riders National Unity PM: Runners and Riders
Hammond & Barwell Spotted Plotting Hammond & Barwell Spotted Plotting