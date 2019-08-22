Labour Frontbencher: I Would Back Ken Clarke for PM

In the latest edition of ‘Labour frontbencher contradicts the party line’, Shadow Scotland Minister Paul Sweeney has said he would support either Ken Clarke or Harriet Harman as a unity PM candidate if Corbyn couldn’t command a majority in the house. Good to hear shadow Ministers have firm confidence in Corbyn…

Appearing on the Debated Podcast, the Sweeney was asked whether he would be willing to support Ken Clarke or Harriet Harman if it was clear they were close to forming majority support, to which Sweeney replied “yes… if Jeremy was unsuccessful I think we’d need to be open-minded about giving someone else the chance to do it as a neutral figure or any figure really that could command a majority, we would have to consider it I wouldn’t rule it out”. No doubt Sweeney will be receiving an angry call from Seumas any moment now…