Guardian’s U-Turn on 16 Year Olds’ Rights

Yesterday the Guardian published an editorial entitled “16-year-old soldiers: armies are for adults”, arguing against children aged 16 and 17 being allowed to join the Army.

However it doesn’t take a great memory to remember the Guardian are also keen advocates of lowering the voting age to 16 because they should be treated like adults…



Hilariously, the Guardian’s piece on lowering the voting age to 16 had to be amended because they implied 16-year-olds could go to war… which they can’t until 18. Directly undermining the premise of their new absurd policy position.