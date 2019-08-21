Who Trashed Ellwood’s Office?

Reshuffles don’t just mean new jobs for MPs, but also new parliamentary offices for them and their staff; and much like reshuffles, not all office moves are upgrades. Returned to the backbenches is Tobias Ellwood, who discovered this scene today when he walked into his new Portcullis House office to discover it utterly trashed. The rumour mill is now all abuzz about who left it in such a state…

Guido can reveal that the previous occupant was Chris Heaton-Harris, who was promoted to Minister of State for Transport in Boris’s reshuffle.

Portcullis House is undergoing huge refurbishment works over the Summer Recess, however a Guido co-conspirator says that whilst the maintenance work has created some mess, no other offices have been left in this wrecked a state. Hopefully Chris Heaton-Harris is better at sorting out the mess of Britain’s transport than he is at cleaning up his own…