Tories Take 14 Point Lead in New Poll

Boris has taken a lead of 14 points over Labour in a new Kantar TNS poll, with the party jumping by 17% since May. Talk about a Boris Bounce…

The astonishing upturn in the party’s polling fortunes appears to be at the expense of both Labour and the Brexit Party, who are down 6% and 5% respectively, with the Brexit Party collapsing to a mere 5% in the poll.

The poll will give a huge boost to the Tories’ morale as Boris flies to Europe to meet with Merkel and Macron today and tomorrow, both of whom enjoy much lower public approval ratings in their respective countries. The poll of polls has the Tories on a clear 5% lead over Labour…