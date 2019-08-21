PM Boris Meets Chancellor Merkel

Boris’ German visit is already off to a better start to his predecessor, after May arrived too early in April, and her car door got stuck last December. Early days but smooth sailing for Boris so far…
Comments
Boris’ German visit is already off to a better start to his predecessor, after May arrived too early in April, and her car door got stuck last December. Early days but smooth sailing for Boris so far…
David Gauke rejects Corbyn as a ‘national unity PM’
If anyone thinks the answer is Jeremy Corbyn, I think they’re probably asking the wrong question.