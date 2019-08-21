Piers Morgan: “Liberals Have Become Unbearable”

Appearing on The Ben Shapiro Show, Piers Morgan launched in a spectacular rant against the new breed of illiberal ‘liberalism’ in the West, where snowflake, victimhood culture prevents real political discussion or ability to disagree in good faith. It’s an absolute must-watch…

August 21, 2019 at 1:15 pm

