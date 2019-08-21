Oxford University Study Finds US and UK Have Healthiest Packaged Food

A new study by researchers at Oxford University has found that the UK and the US are the countries with the healthiest packaged foods. The study notes that “The UK, USA, Australia and Canada ranked highest for overall nutrient profile” in that order, whereas the study found that Slovenia, an EU country with unfettered access to the UK market, ranked far lower.

The lead author of the report, Dr Elizabeth Dunford, said that “Our results show that some countries are doing a much better job than others.” Remainers would do well to see how well eastern European countries rank compared to the American food they love to scaremonger about…