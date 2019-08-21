O’Brien’s Book Reduced to 99p

King of smug, James O’Brien, had clearly overestimated the number of people in the country wanting to be lectured to by the personification of ‘FBPE’, as his book ‘How to be Right’ was reduced to a meagre 99 pence by Amazon. Must have been an ego blow…

The book, which was published three months ago, is described as providing an “hilarious and invigorating guide to talking to people with faulty opinions”. Despite the target audience being well heeled Remainers, Amazon looks like it felt the need to slash prices to shift it…

David Gauke rejects Corbyn as a 'national unity PM'

If anyone thinks the answer is Jeremy Corbyn, I think they're probably asking the wrong question.

