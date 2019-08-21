Oliver Letwin to Stand Down at Election

Government nemesis and Tory grandee Oliver Letwin is to join Guto Bebb in standing down from the Commons at the next election, Guido has discovered. The West Dorset MP who has been a fixture of British politics for almost two decades has most recently spent his time attempting to wrestle control of the House of Commons order paper from the Government. Brexiteers won’t be sorry to see the back of him…

In a letter seen by Guido, the Chairman of Letwin’s constituency association resigned from his position on Monday in order to take part in the selection of a new candidate, which CCHQ opened up on Friday. His seat’s 20,000 majority will be hugely desirable for all wanna-be MPs… 

