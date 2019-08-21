EU Reveals It Does Not Care About the Good Friday Agreement

Scandal ridden former senior German MEP Elmar Brok let the mask slip last night on Newsnight, revealing that despite the UK and Ireland saying they would not construct a hard border in the event of No Deal, the EU would insist on it. Whether they would be able to withstand member state pressure on that matter is another question…

Boris is off to Germany today to meet with Merkel. It’s clear that if the EU wants to avoid putting itself in the position of enforcing a border between two countries that do not want one, they should listen carefully to his new deal proposals

August 21, 2019

David Gauke rejects Corbyn as a 'national unity PM'

If anyone thinks the answer is Jeremy Corbyn, I think they're probably asking the wrong question.

