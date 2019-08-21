Migration to UK Underestimated by ONS for Years

The record-breaking migration numbers seen by the UK before the Brexit vote has often been cited as a leading factor in the public’s decision to leave the EU, however the ONS have now realised they have been hugely underestimating migration numbers incorrectly for years. If the public had known in 2016, the Leave vote may have been even higher…

The ONS have recalculated net EU migration from 2015-16 to be 16% higher than previously thought (a 29,000 difference), with the incorrect methodology having been used by the statistics authority for over a decade. The ONS have further added to the embarrassment by saying there’s “significant uncertainty” about their estimations since the EU referendum too. Further lays waste to May’s ‘tens of thousands’ immigration pledge…

August 21, 2019

David Gauke rejects Corbyn as a 'national unity PM'

If anyone thinks the answer is Jeremy Corbyn, I think they’re probably asking the wrong question.

