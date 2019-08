New YouGov polling has revealed a stark turnaround in the public’s scepticism that the UK will finally leave the EU at the end of October. Around the time Boris took office, just 27% of the country thought the UK would still be an EU member on 1st November. This included absolute majorities of both Remain and Leave voters. Over the course of just one month that perception gap has been closed…

Even a clear majority of Brexit Party voters now believe Boris can deliver…