UK Economy £26 Billion Bigger than Previously Calculated

New ONS methodology revealed today has shown the UK economy is actually £26 billion larger than economists previously thought, having revised up 2016 GDP growth by 1.3%. Surely the biggest #DespiteBrexit story of them all.

The new methodology focuses on costs faced by businesses, it also changes the way assets such as buildings and machinery are measured, giving “significantly improved estimates of how money moves around the UK economy”. There’s also good news for Gordon Brown’s legacy, as the new figures show the recession tanked the economy by a mere 6%, not the 6.3% previously thought…

August 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm

David Gauke rejects Corbyn as a ‘national unity PM’

If anyone thinks the answer is Jeremy Corbyn, I think they’re probably asking the wrong question.

