Nation United Against ‘National Unity Government’

A new YouGov poll has found that none of the potential candidates to become a ‘temporary Prime Minister’ in a ‘Government of National Unity’ achieve the backing of more than a quarter of the public:

  • Ken Clarke – 25%
  • Harriet Harman – 19%
  • Jeremy Corbyn – 15%
  • Jo Swinson – 13%
  • Caroline Lucas – 13%

It’s even more damning for Jeremy Corbyn when you look at net figures. The person most likely to be installed as a ‘National Unity Prime Minister’ has the lowest approval of any official opposition leader, ever.

August 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm

David Gauke rejects Corbyn as a ‘national unity PM’

If anyone thinks the answer is Jeremy Corbyn, I think they’re probably asking the wrong question.

