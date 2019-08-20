Jihadi Jack: I Don’t Want to Live in Boris’ Britain

The Islamist terrorist known Jihadi Jack has today told Sky News that he “doesn’t want to live in a Britain that is being governed by Boris Johnson”. Great news!


Impressive that Boris can keep out terrorists like this without even lifting a finger… 

August 20, 2019 at 4:00 pm

David Gauke rejects Corbyn as a 'national unity PM'

If anyone thinks the answer is Jeremy Corbyn, I think they're probably asking the wrong question.

