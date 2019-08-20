More Children Have Tried Drugs Than Smoked Cigarettes

New NHS figures have revealed that contrary to the media narrative of unhealthy children, just 5% of English pupils are now classified as “current smokers” and only 16% have ever tried a cigarette. Meanwhile, 25% have tried vaping showing it is not the ‘gateway drug’ anti-vape campaigners often claim…

So few pupils are smoking now that more have tried illegal drugs than tobacco products. It’s almost as if legal regulated markets keep kids safer than the free for all that results from prohibition…