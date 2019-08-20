More Children Have Tried Drugs Than Smoked Cigarettes

New NHS figures have revealed that contrary to the media narrative of unhealthy children, just 5% of English pupils are now classified as “current smokers” and only 16% have ever tried a cigarette. Meanwhile, 25% have tried vaping showing it is not the ‘gateway drug’ anti-vape campaigners often claim…

So few pupils are smoking now that more have tried illegal drugs than tobacco products. It’s almost as if legal regulated markets keep kids safer than the free for all that results from prohibition…

August 20, 2019 at 12:00 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

David Gauke rejects Corbyn as a ‘national unity PM’

If anyone thinks the answer is Jeremy Corbyn, I think they’re probably asking the wrong question.

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
National Unity PM: Runners and Riders National Unity PM: Runners and Riders
Hammond & Barwell Spotted Plotting Hammond & Barwell Spotted Plotting