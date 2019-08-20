Attenborough: EU Interfered Too Much in our Lives

National treasure David Attenborough has always refrained from being party political, however in an interview with Italian la Repubblica he’s gone further than before in articulating the reasons why millions voted to leave:

“I think that the irritation of the ways in which the European community has interfered with people’s lives on silly levels or silly issues has irritated a lot of people who don’t actually understand what the advantages and the disadvantages are.

They’re just fed up with somebody over there who doesn’t speak their language, telling him how much money they’ve got to charge for tomatoes or something silly. And so, they’re getting fed up.

Now, maybe the European Union didn’t pay enough attention to what sort of things that members of the Europe care about and has allowed themselves to do all sorts of things which irritate the members there at all.”